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E-Crime Bureau Signs Cybersecurity Partnership With Smart Africa, Reinforcing Its Global Expansion Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:50

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Bureau's Middle East hub in Dubai to mobilise Gulf partners in driving initiatives under the partnership

COMO, ITALY / DUBAI, UAE / ACCRA, GHANA – African Media Agency – 5 November 2026 – e-Crime Bureau, an ISO/IEC 27001-certified cybersecurity consulting firm, and the Smart Africa Secretariat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cybersecurity innovation and capacity development across Africa.

Signed on November 2, 2026, in Accra, on the sidelines of the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF), the agreement establishes collaboration across three areas: people, processes and technology.

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The Arabian Post

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