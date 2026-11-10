The 1St Greater Bay Area Health And Longevity Summit & Awards Ceremony Concludes Successfully In Macao Arabian Post
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 November 2026 – To accelerate the high-quality development of the Big Health industry in the Greater Bay Area (GBA), the“1st Greater Bay Area Health and Longevity Summit & Awards Ceremony”, proudly sponsored by Melco Resorts & Entertainment, concluded successfully today at Studio City. Jointly organized by Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group (MACAO) and iRad Hospital, the landmark event brought together international pioneers and industry leaders, drawing more than 360 guests including members of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, for high-level dialogue and exchange on the latest developments shaping the future of health and longevity.
As the Strategic Sponsor, Melco reinforced its commitment to Macao's Big Health sector. This advances the vision established with its October 2025 launch of iRad Hospital in partnership with the iRad Medical Group at Studio City-the world's first and Macao's only integrated resort hospital equipped with both MRI and CT scanning facilities.
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