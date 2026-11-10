Miss Universe Hong Kong Jen Zhou Departs For Puerto Rico To Compete In The 75Th Miss Universe World Final Arabian Post

Raised in Hong Kong and an alumna of Hong Kong International School (HKIS), Zhou demonstrated creative and academic excellence early on, receiving concurrent admission offers from the Acting Department of Beijing Film Academy and the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC). She went on to complete dual degrees from USC's School of Cinematic Arts and the Marshall School of Business.

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