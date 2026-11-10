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Miss Universe Hong Kong Jen Zhou Departs For Puerto Rico To Compete In The 75Th Miss Universe World Final Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:49

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – The 75th Miss Universe World Final will take place on 24 November 2026 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Marking the historic diamond anniversary of the pageant, this year's edition brings together delegates from over 120 countries and territories. Crowned Miss Universe Hong Kong in September 2026, Jen Zhou has completed her domestic preparations and will depart for Puerto Rico next week to embark on three weeks of official competition events, preliminary evaluations, and cross-cultural exchanges.

A Multifaceted Background Spanning Film, Finance, and Broadcast Journalism

Raised in Hong Kong and an alumna of Hong Kong International School (HKIS), Zhou demonstrated creative and academic excellence early on, receiving concurrent admission offers from the Acting Department of Beijing Film Academy and the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California (USC). She went on to complete dual degrees from USC's School of Cinematic Arts and the Marshall School of Business.

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The Arabian Post

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