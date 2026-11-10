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Geely's I-HEV Intelligent Hybrid Technology Offers A New Direction For Gasoline-Powered Vehicles Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:48

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HANGZHOU, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – As the global automotive industry accelerates its shift toward electrification, some have questioned the long-term role of gasoline-powered vehicles. Geely Auto Group sees a different path forward. Earlier this year, the group launched its i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid technology system, which brings together AI-powered energy management, a high-C-rate battery and a high-efficiency engine. This hybrid system is designed to improve fuel economy, driving performance, intelligent features, safety and reliability.

Gasoline-powered vehicles are unlikely to disappear in the near term, but their continued relevance will depend on becoming more efficient, more intelligent, and increasingly electrified. Hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) offer one way to achieve that transition. Since the first-generation Prius debuted in 1997, Toyota has played a major role in bringing hybrid technology into the mainstream, with fuel efficiency and durability among its principal strengths. As battery, electric motor, power electronics and connected-vehicle technologies have advanced, however, hybrid development has expanded beyond fuel economy to encompass performance, intelligent features and safety. Geely i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System is designed to build on that progress.

Fuel efficiency remains the primary consideration for hybrid vehicles buyers. Geely Auto Group has continued to improve the thermal efficiency of its internal combustion engines, and the engine developed for the i-HEV Intelligent Hybrid System achieves a peak thermal efficiency of 48.41%, which the group describes as the highest among engines currently in mass production.. The Group also reports fuel consumption 12% lower than that of the Japanese hybrid models used in its benchmark comparison. In a highway fuel-economy test on the Hainan Ring Expressway, the fifth-generation Emgrand i-HEV recorded fuel consumption of 2.22 L/100 km, a result that earned a Guinness World Records title. In a separate real-world test, the larger XINGRUI L PLUS recorded a combined fuel consumption of 2.58 L/100 km. These figures reflect specific tests rather than standardized combined-cycle ratings.

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The Arabian Post

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