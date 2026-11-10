Technology Shares Plunge As Nasdaq Enters Correction Arabian Post
The technology-heavy index dropped 5.5 per cent to 24,315, closing nearly 12 per cent below its October peak. The S&P 500 lost 4.4 per cent to 7,353.73, its steepest daily decline since April 2025, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1,833 points, or 3.4 per cent, to 51,523.06.
Semiconductor companies bore the heaviest losses. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index tumbled 12.2 per cent, its largest one-day fall since April 2025, as investors questioned the sustainability of spending on the chips and computing infrastructure underpinning the artificial intelligence boom.
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