Geely's I-HEV Intelligent Hybrid Technology Offers A New Direction Vision For Gasoline-Powered Vehicles Arabian Post
According to Geely Auto Group, the i-HEV engine achieves a peak thermal efficiency of 48.41%, which is the highest among engines currently in mass production. In a fuel-economy test, the Geely Emgrand i-HEV achieved combined fuel consumption of 2.22 L/100 km, a result that earned a Guinness World Records title.
The Geely i-HEV system uses an architecture designed to allow the engine and electric motors to operate independently, with electric propulsion to take the lead when condition allow. The system supports electric motor output of up to 230 kW. According to Geely Auto Group, electric drive accounts for more than 80% of driving time under the WLTC test cycles. The technology also supports pure-electric driving at speeds of up to 66 km/h and delivers a power response time of 10 milliseconds.
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