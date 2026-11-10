Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Beyond The Exhibition Floor: How Robots, AI And Networks Are Moving Into The Real World Arabian Post


Date: 2026-11-10 01:51:46

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> TONGXIANG, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 November 2026 – A robot makes coffee. Others dance, patrol exhibition halls or trade mock blows in choreographed demonstrations. Scenes like these were on full display at this year's World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit, which concluded on Nov 5 in the canal town of Wuzhen in eastern China.

Companies including Unitree Robotics, AgiBot and UBTECH used the“Light of Internet” Expo to show how far robots have come - and how close they may be to becoming part of everyday life.

MENAFN10112026000152002308ID1111938658


The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search