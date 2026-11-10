Motorola Introduces Signature 27 Flagship Priced At $1,599 Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiMotorola has unveiled its Signature 27 smartphone with a $1,599 price tag, a 200-megapixel telephoto camera and a 7,000mAh battery, marking a major expansion of its conventional premium handset range.
The Lenovo-owned company announced the device on Thursday, confirming that US pre-orders will open on 19 November ahead of general sales on 26 November. Its official recommended US price is $1,599.99 for a configuration offering 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage.
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