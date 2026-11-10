Openai Abandons Secrecy Agreements For Future Data Centres Arabian Post
The ChatGPT developer unveiled a National Community Compact on Thursday, promising greater disclosure of electricity consumption, water use, construction disruption and employment at future computing campuses it owns and operates. The commitments follow Tuesday's midterm elections, when voters in numerous communities supported restrictions on data centre development.
OpenAI said it would no longer require non-disclosure agreements from public officials, except for narrowly defined protections involving security, trade secrets and commercially sensitive information. Such agreements have drawn criticism for preventing residents from examining proposed developments before crucial planning decisions are made.
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