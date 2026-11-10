Dubai Future District Fund And Buimerc Formalise Cooperation Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) and Buimerc Corporation Ltd have signed a non-binding cooperation statement aimed at strengthening Dubai's venture capital ecosystem and expanding investment and innovation links between the UAE and India.

The agreement, announced on 2 November, was signed at the Consulate General of India in Dubai in the presence of Deepak Mittal, India's ambassador to the UAE, and E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, consul general in Dubai, alongside other officials.

The two organisations intend to explore sharing market intelligence, assisting entrepreneurs and venture fund managers seeking to establish operations in Dubai, and organising joint programmes, business delegations and industry events. The arrangements are exploratory rather than a commitment to finance particular companies or investment funds.

DFDF said the statement is non-binding and that any specific arrangements would require separate definitive agreements, internal approvals and compliance with applicable regulations. Neither organisation announced an investment amount, a funding timetable or individual beneficiaries under the collaboration.

The initiative brings together DFDF, a Dubai venture capital investment platform backed by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and Dubai Future Foundation, and Buimerc, a Dubai-based investment and operating holding company with roots in India and experience across both markets.

Mittal welcomed the memorandum of understanding as an opportunity to expand cooperation in venture capital and encourage investment and innovation between the two countries. Reddy said it could help start-ups from India gain access to venture investment networks in the UAE while encouraging closer relationships among founders and investors.

Khalfan Belhoul, chairman of DFDF and chief executive of Dubai Future Foundation, linked the initiative to Dubai's ambition to attract entrepreneurs and investors building internationally oriented businesses. He said long-term partners based in the emirate could contribute to developing its venture capital market.

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Arif Amiri, chief executive of DIFC Authority, said the collaboration would provide additional routes for founders and investors from India to establish businesses in Dubai and pursue international expansion. He pointed to DIFC's role in connecting capital and businesses across the two markets.

The proposed founder programmes and delegations have not been assigned dates or participant numbers. The announcement also leaves open how the partners would select participating businesses, whether any services would carry fees and which institutions might join future activities. These details would depend on subsequent arrangements being finalised.

For entrepreneurs, the proposed cooperation centres on access to networks and practical market knowledge rather than guaranteed financing. The organisations have identified assistance with establishing a local presence as one area for further work, alongside events intended to connect investors, fund managers and technology businesses.

Nader Albastaki, managing director of DFDF, said the fund would contribute its relationships with venture fund managers and company founders, while Buimerc would bring knowledge of the UAE and India. He described sustained institutional relationships as an important part of developing Dubai's investment ecosystem.

Siddharth Balachandran, executive chairman and chief executive of Buimerc, said Dubai offered entrepreneurs from India a base for accessing regional markets and international venture capital networks. He said the company intended to support the venture investment objectives of Dubai's D33 economic agenda through the cooperation.

D33 seeks to double the size of Dubai's economy by 2033 and position the emirate among the world's three leading cities for investment, living and working. The agreement identifies venture investment and cross-border entrepreneurship as areas that could contribute to those ambitions, although it does not set measurable targets for their implementation.

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DFDF operates as a fund-of-funds and investment platform, backing venture funds and investing alongside them in technology companies at different stages of development. Its stated areas of interest include property technology, healthcare technology, logistics technology, deep technology, circular economy businesses and Web3.

The fund lists a size of AED1 billion on its official website, alongside 20 fund-of-funds investments and 22 direct start-up investments. Those figures describe its wider investment activities and were not presented as financial commitments to the Buimerc collaboration.

Buimerc is established within DIFC's legal and regulatory framework and invests across asset classes. Its stated approach combines long-term capital allocation with attention to financial performance, governance, environmental considerations and social impact.

DFDF also specified that the announcement does not constitute an offer to invest in any security or financial product. It said any future fund-related activity would remain subject to authorisation by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the financial regulator for DIFC.