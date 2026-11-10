Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Named A Charlotte Top Workplace For 11Th Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) CHARLOTTE, N.C. and VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC (Atlantic Bay) today announced it has been recognized as a 2026 Top Workplace by The Charlotte Observer, marking its 11th consecutive year receiving the regional honor. The distinction places Atlantic Bay among just 47 Charlotte-area organizations with more than 500 employees recognized in 2026, extending a record of workplace recognition built on feedback from the people who work there.







image caption: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group.

The Top Workplaces survey asks employees to rate their experience across six areas: alignment, engagement, feeling fairly valued, feeling respected and supported, opportunities for growth and their ability to do their jobs effectively. This year Atlantic Bay earned a 92% overall workplace experience score, up seven points from 2025, with two-thirds of employees participating. Scores improved across every workplace experience theme measured, with Atlantic Bay team members reporting the largest gains in engagement (up 10 points) and feeling fairly valued (up nine points). Atlantic Bay also scored above the average of other winning Charlotte organizations of its size in all six themes. Its strongest relative performance was in employees' ability to do their jobs effectively.

“We've got an incredible group of people in Charlotte, and this award belongs to them,” said Christopher Brown, EVP and Southern Regional Manager.“Being recognized 11 years in a row says a lot about the culture we've built and the way Atlantic Bay supports its people. We want our teammates to have the tools, opportunities and support to do great work, grow their careers and build strong relationships with the people around them. That's been at the heart of Atlantic Bay since we opened our doors in 1996.”

Atlantic Bay entered the Charlotte market in 2015 under the leadership of Christopher Brown, who now serves as Executive Vice President, Regional Manager. Since then, the Charlotte operation has grown into a significant part of Atlantic Bay's business, with annual loan volume reaching nearly $1 billion. That growth has spanned changing rate environments and housing cycles.

Atlantic Bay supports its employees with opportunities to develop new skills, take on greater responsibility and stay connected to company leadership. The company also gives employees paid time to volunteer and opportunities to support local organizations through AB Cares, its philanthropic arm. To date, Atlantic Bay has contributed more than $6 million to charitable organizations in the communities where its teams live and work.

For a complete list of 2026 Charlotte Top Workplaces winners, visit .

About Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group

Founded in 1996, Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC is a privately held, full-service mortgage lender headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Atlantic Bay offers a wide range of residential mortgage products, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA and jumbo loans, serving homebuyers and homeowners across multiple states. Known for its customer-first culture and commitment to service excellence, Atlantic Bay combines local lending expertise with innovative technology to deliver a personalized mortgage experience. The company is consistently recognized as a top workplace and is deeply committed to giving back to the communities it serves through charitable initiatives and partnerships. To learn more, visit .

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group L.L.C. NMLS #72043 (nmlsconsumeraccess) provides Equal Employment Opportunities and is an Equal Opportunity Lender located at 600 Lynnhaven Parkway Suite 100 Virginia Beach, Virginia, 23452.

Tags: @AtlanticBay #mortgage @TopWorkplaces @TheObserver

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Leslie W. Colley

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News Source: Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group LLC

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