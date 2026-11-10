Informative Research's Upgraded Infrastructure Positions Lenders To Adopt Multiple Credit Scoring Models

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) GARDEN GROVE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Informative Research (IR), a leading technology provider of data-driven credit and verification solutions for the lending industry, today announced it has upgraded its technology infrastructure to support lenders' adoption of multiple credit scoring models. IR clients are actively using both Classic FICO® and VantageScore® 4.0, the two models now available to every lender selling loans to the government-sponsored enterprises (GSE) following their Sept. 9 expansion. IR is also ready to support FICO® Score 10T, which the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) will begin accepting from its approved lenders Jan. 1, 2027.







Image caption: Informative Research.

IR began its credit score modernization technology developments in 2023 and completed GSE delivery in August 2026, implementing well in advance of industry demand. That early work has laid the foundation for expanded automation tools designed to streamline how lenders manage scoring models in day-to-day operations. The IR Credit Platform allows lenders to select credit models per loan, ensuring every decision reflects their unique lending strategy. Lenders may also choose to receive both scores on one report.

“IR has prioritized modernization for years now, so we're well prepared to execute changes regarding credit models quickly, without disruption and with the ability to support multiple billing models at one time,” said IR President Matt Orlando.“Our clients are already putting that flexibility to work, and we're developing additional tools to make credit model management even more efficient.”

The updated GSE guidance lets lenders choose between the two models for each loan without first seeking approval, provided one model is applied to every borrower on that loan. Classic FICO is still required for manual underwriting, and it has no announced retirement date. GSE credit-reporting standards are otherwise unchanged.

Credit score model advancements are ongoing. The GSEs have not yet set a date for FICO Score 10T acceptance, and FHA acceptance of the new models is upcoming in Jan. 2027. IR continues to track guidance from the GSEs, FHA and secondary market investors to keep clients informed and increase regulatory alignment.

“Modernizing credit scoring is a complex process with many milestones to navigate,” said Orlando.“As the FHA and GSE timelines unfold, we will be working alongside our clients to support their model policies and operational decisions as we help them assess how loan-level score selection affects their business.”

IR has provided regular insight as the credit score model landscape has shifted. Explore IR's Credit Model Evolution Guide here.

About Informative Research

Informative Research, a Stewart company, is a premier technology provider delivering data-driven credit and verification solutions to the lending community. The solutions provider currently serves mortgage companies, banks and lenders throughout the United States. The company is recognized for streamlining the loan process with its straightforward service model, progressive solutions and cutting-edge technology. To learn more, visit .

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Lindsey Neal

Depth for Informative Research

404-549-9282

...

News Source: Informative Research

Follow Send2Press Newswire on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news announcements from all topics in your feeds.