MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) ST. HELENA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Come Over OctoberTM, the pro-wine advocacy movement from Come Together A Community for Wine, that encouraged consumers to come together by sharing wine, has ended after an impactful three-year run. The campaign reached 3.8 billion media impressions, 7.5 million on social media, and was activated in over 2,000 retail stores with an estimated reach of 14 million consumers in the United States. Come Over October was a pro-bono effort by its three founders: Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible, and communications professionals Kimberly Noelle Charles and Gino Colangelo.







Image caption: Come Over October Ends Wine Advocacy Campaign.

The campaign, conceived in early 2024, provided the international wine community at large with a free platform and ready-to-use assets for promoting wine as a tool for social engagement.

“Come Over October was based on a simple, powerful, and undeniable idea: that wine brings us together,” said Karen MacNeil.“When Kimberly, Gino, and I began, we felt that a critical part of wine's story wasn't being told. We decided to devote ourselves to changing the anti-wine narrative and help the industry we love.”

Hundreds of wineries, wine companies, importers, distributors, retailers, trade groups, and wine media participated in the campaign.“By reaching millions of consumers, we began a movement that now is being embraced in a wide fashion, both here in the US and abroad,” said Kimberly Noelle Charles.“The industry continues to face enormous challenges but Come Over October has been a 'bright light' and an invitation that resonated strongly with the trade and consumers.”

Come Over October and its sister campaign Share & Pair Sundays were funded with industry contributions, some as small as $500.“On a tiny budget, we were able to create a huge impact,” said Gino Colangelo.“When we began, we had no 'end date' in sight, but the campaigns have unfortunately run out of funding. That said, we are still prepared, after investing so much of our personal equity in COO, to support the wine advocacy work of others with our expertise and experience.” Upon request and at the discretion of Karen, Kimberly and Gino, the COO and SPS assets will remain available for use by the industry.

More than 200 wineries participated in Come Over October and Share & Pair Sundays, along with leading importers, distributors, and wine retailers, as well as major chains such as Kroger, Total Wine & More and Albertson's. The campaigns benefitted from strong media in leading publications and news outlets.

Additionally, publishers in the industry stepped forward with complimentary ads, both print and digital, including The Wine Enthusiast, Somm Journal, Tasting Panel, The Wine Spectator, VinePair, Wine Industry Network, Wine Folly, Wine Industry Advisor, Shanken News Daily and Wine Business Monthly. Localwineevents also contributed with tailored outreach campaigns, social media activations and was a survey partner in a wide-reaching consumer study on the role of wine in culture.

In a joint promotion with WineAmerica, Come Over October also hosted a press conference and wine tasting for Congress members, their staff and the media in Washington DC.

The three founders expressed regret over the campaign's ending.“We built incredible momentum, putting wind into the wine industry sails during a challenging time,” said MacNeil.“We hope the enduring message of continuing to 'Come Over' resonates with consumers well beyond October and the ensuing holiday season.”

To learn more about the campaigns, visit @comeoveroctober and @shareandpairsundays on Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Karen MacNeil... 707-963-1146

Kimberly Noelle Charles... 415-701-9463

Gino Colangelo... 646-403-0146

IMAGE link for media:

News Source: COME TOGETHER - A Community for Wine Inc.

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