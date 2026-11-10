How To Restore From Icloud Backup Without Resetting Iphone Or Ipad

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) KOWLOON, Hong Kong, Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - If you deleted something critical on your iPhone/iPad, restoring from iCloud backup can solve the problem. However, Apple's official solution requires erasing all the data on your device. What if you only want to restore some pictures or text messages from iCloud backup? iToolab RecoverGo (iOS) offers a simpler solution to selectively restore from iCloud backup without reset. Users can restore photos, contacts, text messages, WhatsApp chats, notes, and other data.







Image caption: Restore from iCloud backup without reset (iToolab).

For those who are looking for reliable iCloud recovery software to restore iPhone/iPad from backup after setup, iToolab RecoverGo (iOS) is the best choice. As the utility is completely compatible with existing iOS 27 and iPhone 18 series.

KEY FEATURES OF ITOOLAB RECOVERGO (IOS)

iToolab RecoverGo (iOS) is a powerful iPhone data recovery tool that helps you recover lost/deleted data from iOS device directly, restore from iTunes/iCloud backup without reset, and recover synced data from iCloud. Here, we'll focus on the iCloud recovery feature:

You can restore from iCloud backup without erasing your iPhone/iPad. It allows you to preview data before recovery, granting users absolute control. You can selectively recover your desired data and save it to the computer.

HOW TO RESTORE FROM ICLOUD BACKUP WITHOUT RESET

Step 1: Launch RecoverGo (iOS) and select Recover Data from iCloud Backup on the interface.

Step 2: Sign into your iCloud account to retrieve the available backup.

Step 3: Select a backup. Preview your desired data and recover it.

You can check the full guide here:

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

The new feature is available on V8.2.0. For unregistered users, you can visit the official website of iToolab RecoverGo (iOS) and download the latest version to try. For registered users, you can enjoy a free lifetime update. The program supports all iPhone/iPad models and iOS/iPadOS versions The program is sold with different license types, including 1 Device Plan, 1 Month Plan, 1 Year Plan and Lifetime Plan. The prices are $19.95, $35.95, $39.95, $49.95, respectively. In other words, the longer you own the license, the cheaper it will be.

iToolab offers a big discount of RecoverGo (iOS) now. For more information visit

ABOUT ITOOLAB

iToolab is a software development company founded in 2008 to help iOS and Android users solve various issues with leading-edge smartphone tools for repair and recovery, unlocking, and more. As of now, iToolab is serving 130+ countries and has been trusted and recommended by some leading tech sites and users worldwide. iToolab is a trusted one-stop shop for smartphone utility apps.

RecoverGo is a specialized brand under iToolab, dedicated exclusively to providing professional data recovery solutions across iOS, Android, and Windows. Designed with safety, speed, and simplicity at its core, RecoverGo empowers millions of personal and enterprise users worldwide to retrieve vital digital information effortlessly.

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News Source: iToolab Co Ltd

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