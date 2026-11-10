Luvme Hair Black Friday 2026 Highlights Outlet Wig Deals With Prices Starting At $59

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Luvme Hair is highlighting its Outlet collection as part of the 2026 holiday shopping season, giving customers access to selected wig styles at reduced prices. With featured 6-inch styles starting at $59, the collection offers a range of textures, colors, and silhouettes for shoppers looking for more affordable hair options during the Black Friday shopping season.







Image caption: Luvme Hair Black Friday Highlights Outlet Wig Deals.

The Outlet assortment includes shorter cuts, soft waves, defined curls, and layered styles, allowing customers to explore different looks at reduced price points. A separate 4-inch Natural Black Pixie Cut Wig is also available for $54, offering an additional option for shoppers interested in shorter hairstyles.

SELECTED OUTLET STYLES AND PRICES

The current selection features several styles at different price points:

Natural Black Straight Pixie Cut Wig (4-inch): $54 - A compact pixie silhouette with a sleek, straight finish. Dark Brown Loose Body Wave Glueless Minimalist Lace Wig: $60 - Combines a dark brown shade with soft body-wave texture. Water Wave Curly Wig: $63 - Features defined waves and a fuller, textured appearance. Salt & Pepper Layered Bob Wig with Pre-Cut Lace: $64 - Combines a layered bob

These featured options demonstrate the variety available within the Outlet assortment, from understated everyday styles to more textured and distinctive looks.

EXPLORE MORE OUTLET DEALS THIS BLACK FRIDAY

Beyond the featured styles, the Luvme Outlet Collection includes additional selected wigs across natural black, brown, blonde, red, and salt-and-pepper shades.

Customers can also explore Luvme's Black Friday 2026 shopping guide for an overview of the brand's broader seasonal promotions.

AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST

Unlike a conventional time-limited promotion, the Outlet selection has no fixed end date. Products and available variations depend on remaining inventory.

Once an item, size, or color sells out, it will not be restocked. Customers are encouraged to check the Outlet collection for current availability and review individual product details before purchasing.

Through its Outlet selection, Luvme Hair is providing another way for customers to explore different wig styles and discover reduced-price options throughout the holiday shopping season.

ABOUT LUVME HAIR

Luvme Hair offers human hair wigs across a range of textures, lengths, colors, and constructions, focusing on natural-looking results, convenient wear, and versatile styling for different preferences and everyday routines.

Learn more: blogs/holiday-promotion/luvme-hair-black-friday-2026

News Source: Luvme Hair

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