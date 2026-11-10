Heavy Fog Causes Major Travel Disruptions Across UK
(MENAFN) Thick fog affected transportation networks across several parts of the United Kingdom on Monday, disrupting road traffic, railway operations and air travel as visibility dropped to hazardous levels. Yellow weather alerts remained active amid concerns over dangerous travel conditions.
The national weather authority issued a yellow fog warning for extensive areas of England and eastern Wales, covering locations stretching from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph, and Southampton to York. The affected areas also included major cities such as London and Birmingham, alongside parts of Greater Manchester.
In certain locations, visibility was expected to drop below 50 metres, posing significant risks for motorists and potentially causing delays or cancellations across public transport services, including buses, trains, ferries and flights.
Heathrow Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines for the latest flight information before setting out. Drivers travelling to the airport were also encouraged to plan for longer journeys and allow additional time to reach their destinations.
Road traffic was further affected by an accident that led to the closure of part of the southbound M40 motorway. The affected section was located between Junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and Junction 1, which provides access to the M25.
The national weather authority issued a yellow fog warning for extensive areas of England and eastern Wales, covering locations stretching from Canterbury to Cardiff, Hull to St Asaph, and Southampton to York. The affected areas also included major cities such as London and Birmingham, alongside parts of Greater Manchester.
In certain locations, visibility was expected to drop below 50 metres, posing significant risks for motorists and potentially causing delays or cancellations across public transport services, including buses, trains, ferries and flights.
Heathrow Airport advised passengers to contact their airlines for the latest flight information before setting out. Drivers travelling to the airport were also encouraged to plan for longer journeys and allow additional time to reach their destinations.
Road traffic was further affected by an accident that led to the closure of part of the southbound M40 motorway. The affected section was located between Junction 1A near Gerrards Cross in Buckinghamshire and Junction 1, which provides access to the M25.
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