World Leaders Plant Olive Saplings at COP31 to Promote Global Peace
(MENAFN) World leaders are set to take part in a tree-planting initiative during the COP31 climate summit in Türkiye on Nov. 11, marking the country's National Afforestation Day. The initiative will also see the creation of new peace forests throughout all 81 Turkish provinces, according to a senior forestry official.
Bekir Karacabey, director general of forestry, explained that National Afforestation Day was established by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2019. Since its introduction, hundreds of millions of young trees have been planted nationwide as part of the annual initiative.
This year's campaign will carry the theme “Breath for the Future, Peace for the World,” giving the occasion additional importance as it takes place alongside the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).
“On Nov. 11, our president, together with the UN secretary-general and the Australian prime minister, will plant olive saplings at the COP venue,” he said.
Karacabey also highlighted the environmental objectives of the nationwide initiative, explaining that the establishment of peace forests across the country's provinces would help launch efforts to develop forests capable of absorbing and storing carbon emissions.
“The peace forests to be established in all 81 provinces will mark the first step toward creating carbon sink forests,” he added.
Free Sapling Adoption Opens Opportunities for Public Participation
Karacabey noted that residents throughout Türkiye will have the opportunity to participate directly in tree-planting campaigns taking place across the country. Details of designated planting sites will be published on the “Gelecege Nefes” (Breath for the Future) website.
He added that participation would not be limited to those who can physically attend the scheduled activities, as individuals unable to visit planting locations will also have opportunities to support the country's afforestation campaign.
Bekir Karacabey, director general of forestry, explained that National Afforestation Day was established by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2019. Since its introduction, hundreds of millions of young trees have been planted nationwide as part of the annual initiative.
This year's campaign will carry the theme “Breath for the Future, Peace for the World,” giving the occasion additional importance as it takes place alongside the 31st Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31).
“On Nov. 11, our president, together with the UN secretary-general and the Australian prime minister, will plant olive saplings at the COP venue,” he said.
Karacabey also highlighted the environmental objectives of the nationwide initiative, explaining that the establishment of peace forests across the country's provinces would help launch efforts to develop forests capable of absorbing and storing carbon emissions.
“The peace forests to be established in all 81 provinces will mark the first step toward creating carbon sink forests,” he added.
Free Sapling Adoption Opens Opportunities for Public Participation
Karacabey noted that residents throughout Türkiye will have the opportunity to participate directly in tree-planting campaigns taking place across the country. Details of designated planting sites will be published on the “Gelecege Nefes” (Breath for the Future) website.
He added that participation would not be limited to those who can physically attend the scheduled activities, as individuals unable to visit planting locations will also have opportunities to support the country's afforestation campaign.
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