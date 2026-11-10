Beijing Rejects Allegations of Chinese Intelligence Targeting Nvidia CEO
(MENAFN) Chinese authorities rejected claims on Monday that Beijing was involved in an alleged intelligence operation targeting Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, describing the accusations as baseless attempts to discredit China.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
The statement followed reports that Nvidia had launched an internal investigation into whether Huang had become a target of a foreign intelligence operation. The inquiry reportedly began after the executive acknowledged an affair with a woman whom US officials suspect of having connections to Chinese intelligence services.
According to reports, US intelligence agencies suspect that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, was collecting information about the American semiconductor manufacturer on behalf of Beijing.
In response to the developments, Nvidia expressed continued support for its chief executive and senior management, confirming that Huang had pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
The technology giant, which ranks among the world's most valuable companies, also stated that its board had found no grounds to suspect that confidential corporate information or national security interests had been compromised.
Nvidia further reaffirmed its confidence in Huang, emphasizing his commitment to remaining at the helm of the company.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.
The statement followed reports that Nvidia had launched an internal investigation into whether Huang had become a target of a foreign intelligence operation. The inquiry reportedly began after the executive acknowledged an affair with a woman whom US officials suspect of having connections to Chinese intelligence services.
According to reports, US intelligence agencies suspect that Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, was collecting information about the American semiconductor manufacturer on behalf of Beijing.
In response to the developments, Nvidia expressed continued support for its chief executive and senior management, confirming that Huang had pledged to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.
The technology giant, which ranks among the world's most valuable companies, also stated that its board had found no grounds to suspect that confidential corporate information or national security interests had been compromised.
Nvidia further reaffirmed its confidence in Huang, emphasizing his commitment to remaining at the helm of the company.
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