Midterm Elections Will Not Change US Foreign Policy Rubio

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (NNN-Sputnik/RIA Novosti) -- The results of the recent midterm congressional elections will not prompt a change in the country's foreign policy strategy, United States (US) Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

Responding to reports that US international partners had expressed concern about a potential shift in Washington's strategy, Rubio said he saw no reason for such concerns.

“Foreign policy will be what it is. While obviously Congress has a role to play in our foreign policy, it is the administration of the executive branch that leads American foreign policy and, frankly, sets it,” Rubio told reporters.

Recalling his time in the Senate under Democratic presidents, he said lawmakers had frequently attempted to influence the country's international agenda, but the final say always rested with the president.

The US held midterm congressional elections on Nov 3 to elect 35 senators and all 435 members of the House of Representatives, alongside legislative and gubernatorial races in several states.

--NNN-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI