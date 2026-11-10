SINGER Fashion Academy Awards 2026 Celebrates The Achievements Of 520 Students

SINGER Sri Lanka hosted the SINGER Fashion Academy Awards 2026 at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) recently, recognising 520 students who had successfully completed professional qualifications in Dressmaking, Machine Embroidery and Fashion Design. The ceremony highlighted the academy's role in preparing students for opportunities in the fashion and sewing industry.

With over 60 years of experience in fashion and sewing education, SINGER Fashion Academy has established an extensive learning network across Sri Lanka. It serves over 6,000 active students annually at more than 50 locations islandwide and through online classes via Zoom. Its portfolio of over 20 courses spans different areas of fashion and sewing, including newly introduced pattern-making courses.

Over the years, the academy's programmes have helped nurture numerous entrepreneurs in the sewing industry, enabling individuals to build businesses and generate income from their skills. Through these initiatives, SINGER Fashion Academy continues to support the development of talent and entrepreneurship within Sri Lanka's fashion and sewing sector.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Mahesh Wijewardene, Group Managing Director of SINGER (Sri Lanka) PLC, said,“At SINGER, we believe that practical education can open doors to new opportunities and contribute to economic empowerment. The achievements of these students reflect the value of investing in professional training that enables individuals to translate their abilities into tangible outcomes, whether through employment, self-employment or entrepreneurship. Through SINGER Fashion Academy, we remain committed to making vocational education accessible and helping people build more independent and fulfilling futures.”

The ceremony recognised students across five programmes: the Certificate in Fashion Design, Diploma in Fashion Design, Advanced Diploma in Fashion Design, Diploma in Dressmaking and Diploma in Machine Embroidery. Of the 520 students recognised, 160 received diplomas, while eight received Advanced Diplomas, reflecting their progression through specialised professional training.

The event also featured a fashion show, giving students the opportunity to present their designs and demonstrate the creativity developed through their training.

Mr. Vajira Tennakoon, Chief Operating Officer of SINGER (Sri Lanka) PLC, said,“SINGER Fashion Academy is committed to empowering individuals through education, skills development and creative opportunities. Our diverse range of programmes and focus on personalised attention enable students with different interests and aspirations to develop their abilities and build confidence in applying their skills. We continue to expand our programmes to meet evolving learning needs and encourage more individuals to explore their potential in the fashion and sewing industry.”