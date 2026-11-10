Dr. Neville Fernando Memorial Air Force Hospital Ceremonially Reopened

The Dr. Neville Fernando Memorial Air Force Hospital in Malabe, managed by Sky Care Hospital Management Ltd., was ceremonially reopened on 09 November at a ceremony held at the hospital premises, with the Minister of Health and Mass Media, Hon. (Dr.) Nalinda Jayatissa, attending as the Chief Guest.

The Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and the Defence Secretary, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd), attended the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

The operational management of the Dr. Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital was handed over to the Sri Lanka Air Force following a Cabinet decision taken in February 2026.

The Chief Guest ceremonially unveiled the commemorative plaque to mark the reopening of the hospital and subsequently toured the premises accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Defence and the Defence Secretary. During the tour, they inspected the medical facilities and infrastructure available at the hospital.

The Marshal of the Sri Lanka Air Force Roshan Goonetileke, Member of Parliament Honourable Asitha Niroshana, Air Force Commander, senior officials of the Ministries of Defence, Health and Mass Media, senior Air Force officers, The Mrs. Neville Fernando and members of the hospital staff were present at the occasion.