Deputy Minister Of Defence Focuses On Enhancing The Efficiency Of Onboard Security Team Operations

A special meeting to review the operational and financial progress of the Sri Lanka Navy's Onboard Security Team (OBST) support operations was held recently at the Parliament Complex, chaired by the Deputy Minister of Defence, Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd).

The discussion primarily focused on observations and concerns raised during the Deputy Minister's recent inspection of the Pettigalawatta Armoury Complex in Galle. The facility serves as a storage site for weapons and equipment belonging to foreign Private Maritime Security Companies (PMSCs) that operate onboard security teams (OBST) aboard merchant vessels, with the service being provided by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Key matters discussed during the deliberations included concerns identified during the inspection visit, possible remedial measures, the operational and financial progress of OBST operations, and avenues for enhancing revenue generation.

The Deputy Minister issued necessary instructions to ensure the continued smooth, efficient, and effective functioning of the operations. He also underscored the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability in all related activities while ensuring proper operational and financial management.

Presidential Advisor on Legal Affairs and Senior Attorney at Law Mr. J. M. Wijebandara, the Defence Secretary, the Commander of the Navy, the Additional Secretary (Civil Security and Development), the Chairman of Rakna Araksha Lanka, senior officials of the Ministry of Defence and the Sri Lanka Navy, and representatives of Rakna Araksha Lanka were also present at the meeting.