Rotaractors Of Colombo Port City Light Up Jaffna With Project“Aloka”

Three Rotaract clubs held a tree planting programme at Kokuvil Hindu College in Jaffna on 7 November as part of Project Aloka, an environmental initiative led by the Rotaract Club of Colombo Port City.

Volunteers from the Colombo Port City club worked with the Rotaract clubs of Jaffna Midtown and Chunnakam at the school. The organisers said the project was intended to encourage students and people in the surrounding community to plant trees and protect existing green spaces. They also used the initiative to raise awareness of deforestation and climate change.

Dhanush, president of the Rotaract Club of Colombo Port City, said the clubs hoped the collaboration would encourage more young people and communities to take an interest in conservation. He described planting trees as one practical step people could take locally.

The Colombo Port City club described Aloka as part of its community service work. The event brought members of the Colombo club together with volunteers from the two Jaffna clubs for the planting on the school grounds.