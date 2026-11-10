Consulate General Of Sri Lanka In Los Angeles Hosts Sri Lanka Expo 2027 And Investment Promotion Seminar

Sri Lanka's Consulate General in Los Angeles held a seminar on 5 November to promote Sri Lanka Expo 2027 and introduce prospective US investors and business representatives to investment opportunities in the country. The event was held at the Sheraton Cerritos Hotel in the Los Angeles area.

The consulate organised the seminar with the Board of Investment and the Export Development Board under the Foreign Ministry's economic diplomacy programme. It said the session was aimed at US buyers, investors and business representatives who might attend the expo or explore commercial opportunities in Sri Lanka.

Consul General Achini Perera opened the seminar. Board of Investment Director General Sulakshana Jayawardena joined remotely to discuss the investment environment. Rekha Mallikarachchi, the consulate's Minister for Commerce, gave a presentation on the expo and opportunities for US businesses to engage with Sri Lanka.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe and Export Development Board Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe addressed participants in recorded messages. They outlined the role the government and the export board expect the expo to play in introducing Sri Lankan exports to overseas buyers.

The presentations were followed by a question-and-answer session with Jayawardena and Export Development Board officials, who joined remotely. Participants could ask the officials directly about investment and business opportunities. The consulate said the event was intended to build contacts with US businesses and encourage their participation in the expo.