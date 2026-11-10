High Commissioner Of Sri Lanka In Canberra Joins Sri Lankan Community To Celebrate Deepavali At Sri Durga Devasthanam In Sydney

Marking a significant milestone in community engagement, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Australia, Yasoja Gunasekera, visited the Sri Durga Devasthanam in Sydney on Sunday, 08 November 2026, to celebrate Deepavali with members of the Sri Lankan community. This was the first official visit to the temple by a Sri Lankan High Commissioner.

Upon arrival, the High Commissioner was warmly received by the President of Sri Durga Devasthanam, R. Mahendran, together with members of the Temple Committee and devotees.

During the visit, the High Commissioner joined the community in special Deepavali pooja ceremonies, praying for peace, prosperity and harmony. The event also featured a Bharatanatyam performance showcasing Sri Lanka's rich cultural traditions.

Following the religious ceremonies, the High Commissioner was briefed on the humanitarian and community service initiatives undertaken by Sri Durga Devasthanam. A lunch reception also provided an opportunity to interact with community leaders and representatives.

Expressing appreciation for the invitation and hospitality extended by the Sri Lankan community in Sydney, the High Commissioner highlighted the significance of Deepavali in renewing the collective commitment to building a better, just and compassionate society.