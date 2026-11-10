Sri Lanka CERT Wins Global Award At Women In Cyber Awards 2026 At The UN Headquarters

Sri Lanka CERT won the Workforce Enablement Award at the 2026 Women in Cyber Awards for its work supporting women's participation and career development in cybersecurity, the organisation said.

The Global Cybersecurity Forum organised the awards, which Sri Lanka CERT said took place in September at United Nations headquarters in New York. The awards recognise organisations working to help women enter the profession, develop their skills and move into leadership roles.

Sri Lanka CERT received the award locally at a separate ceremony at the Ministry of Digital Affairs. Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne presented it. Those attending included Sri Lanka CERT Acting Chief Executive Kanishka Karunasena, director Nirosh Ananda and information security engineer Thinuri Thissera.

Hans Wijayasuriya, the President's chief adviser on the digital economy, and Waruna Sri Dhanapala, secretary to the Ministry of Digital Economy, also attended the local presentation, according to Sri Lanka CERT.

The Global Cybersecurity Forum runs a Women Empowerment in Cybersecurity initiative to encourage participation and career progression. Sri Lanka CERT said the forum and UN Women had also partnered on a two-year programme to promote role models and develop routes into cybersecurity careers, with the International Telecommunication Union supporting the wider initiative.