Seylan Bank Partners Kedalla Construction Expo 2026 As Title & Official Banking Partner For The 15Th Consecutive Year

Seylan Bank will return as title and official banking partner of the Kedalla Construction Expo, scheduled for 13 to 15 November at the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall in Colombo. The bank said this would be its 15th consecutive year supporting the exhibition.

The event is aimed at people building, furnishing or renovating homes. Organiser Asia Exhibition and Conventions expects more than 200 trade stalls, according to Seylan. Exhibits are expected to cover housing and real estate, landscaping, furniture, household appliances and building materials. The bank said insurance companies and other financial service providers would also be represented.

Seylan plans to operate a stall where visitors can ask about housing and personal loans, solar loans, leasing, credit cards and digital banking. The bank said its home loan specialists would explain the application process and follow up with applicants who submit documents at the exhibition. It also said it works with property developers to extend benefits to some housing loan customers.

The bank said it would offer free Credit Information Bureau reports to existing and prospective customers at the event, alongside free home loan evaluations. It said eligible salaried applicants could receive approvals at the stall and that a processing fee discount would be available. Eugene Seneviratne, Seylan's Deputy General Manager for Retail Banking, said the exhibition gives the bank a chance to meet people planning to buy, build or renovate a home and discuss their financing options.

Seylan listed 011 200 8888 for enquiries about its exhibition offers. Visitors interested in applying for a loan can use that number to check what documents to bring and ask about the conditions for an approval at the stall, as well as the fees that would apply.