Sri Lanka Boosts Trade Ties At Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit 2026

The Ceylon Chamber of Commerce and the Vibrant Goa Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding on trade cooperation during the Vibrant Goa Global Business Summit, according to Sri Lanka's Consulate General in Mumbai. The summit was held from 29 to 31 October in Taleigao, Goa.

The consulate said it facilitated the agreement, which sets out a framework for trade facilitation, business delegation exchanges and potential joint ventures. The two signatories are business organisations, and the agreement concerns cooperation between commercial partners in Sri Lanka and Goa.

Sri Lanka also held a country presentation at the summit to outline trade, tourism and investment opportunities and promote Sri Lanka Expo 2027. Export Development Board Chairman Mangala Wijesinghe and Board of Investment Director General Sulakshana Jayawardena sent recorded messages inviting members of Goa's business community to take part in the expo.

Sri Lankan Consul General in Mumbai Priyanga Wickramasinghe attended the summit with Shirani Ariyarathne, the consulate's commercial representative. Wickramasinghe also met Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at an engagement hosted by the chief minister, the consulate said.

Sawant opened the summit with an outline of Goa's plans to expand its role in international trade by 2037. He identified semiconductors, electronics, green energy, the blue economy and sustainable tourism among the sectors he wants the state to develop. The Vibrant Goa Foundation organised the event with the state's Directorate of Industries, Trade and Commerce, World Trade Center Mumbai and other industry partners.