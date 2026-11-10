Iran, China Address Yemen Crisis, Regional Security Plans
(MENAFN) Iranian and Chinese representatives held discussions in Tehran on Sunday, focusing on the situation in Yemen and possible future security arrangements across the region, according to statements from both countries.
China’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun met with several senior Iranian officials, including Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Foreign Ministry Director General for Gulf Affairs Mohammad Alibek.
The talks covered relations between Tehran and Beijing, alongside the latest developments across the Middle East, according to an official statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.
Alibek said in a post on X that his meeting with the Chinese envoy addressed the Yemen conflict, efforts to reach a political settlement, and potential frameworks for regional security in the future.
He also noted that both delegations stressed the importance of continuing consultations and coordination between Iran and China.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced that Zhai was scheduled to travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia during the first half of November as part of China's diplomatic engagement aimed at supporting regional peace and stability.
She explained that the visits would focus on advancing proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
China’s Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun met with several senior Iranian officials, including Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Foreign Ministry Director General for Gulf Affairs Mohammad Alibek.
The talks covered relations between Tehran and Beijing, alongside the latest developments across the Middle East, according to an official statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Monday.
Alibek said in a post on X that his meeting with the Chinese envoy addressed the Yemen conflict, efforts to reach a political settlement, and potential frameworks for regional security in the future.
He also noted that both delegations stressed the importance of continuing consultations and coordination between Iran and China.
Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced that Zhai was scheduled to travel to Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia during the first half of November as part of China's diplomatic engagement aimed at supporting regional peace and stability.
She explained that the visits would focus on advancing proposals put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
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