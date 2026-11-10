Trump Rules Out Amnesty, Vows Deportation Policy Is Unchanged
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump on Monday flatly rejected amnesty for undocumented immigrants, even as he conceded that some have built productive lives in the United States.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted his hardline deportation policy remained intact.
“We have a very strong deportation policy. There’s no amnesty, no, no anything. We keep that, but we focus on the worst of the worst,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
The comments came after Trump was asked about two recent developments: his admission in an interview that his administration’s deportation drive may have gone too far, and his decision to name Stephen Miller, a chief architect of his immigration crackdown, as White House chief of staff.
Trump said authorities would keep prioritizing the removal of immigrants convicted of serious crimes, singling out murderers and drug traffickers.
“We’ve gotten most of them. We want to get the worst of the worst, and then we’ll see what happens,” he said.
Yet Trump also acknowledged that some immigrants who entered the country illegally have found their footing economically.
“Many of them have good jobs now. They’re productive. Some of them are even paying taxes, and we’re seeing what’s going to happen,” he said.
Amnesty, he reiterated, is not under consideration, though he said his administration was consulting a range of groups on how to move forward.
“My policy hasn’t changed,” he said.
Trump stopped short of saying directly whether he had told Miller to alter the administration’s approach to deportations.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump insisted his hardline deportation policy remained intact.
“We have a very strong deportation policy. There’s no amnesty, no, no anything. We keep that, but we focus on the worst of the worst,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
The comments came after Trump was asked about two recent developments: his admission in an interview that his administration’s deportation drive may have gone too far, and his decision to name Stephen Miller, a chief architect of his immigration crackdown, as White House chief of staff.
Trump said authorities would keep prioritizing the removal of immigrants convicted of serious crimes, singling out murderers and drug traffickers.
“We’ve gotten most of them. We want to get the worst of the worst, and then we’ll see what happens,” he said.
Yet Trump also acknowledged that some immigrants who entered the country illegally have found their footing economically.
“Many of them have good jobs now. They’re productive. Some of them are even paying taxes, and we’re seeing what’s going to happen,” he said.
Amnesty, he reiterated, is not under consideration, though he said his administration was consulting a range of groups on how to move forward.
“My policy hasn’t changed,” he said.
Trump stopped short of saying directly whether he had told Miller to alter the administration’s approach to deportations.
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