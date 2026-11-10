Nvidia Stock Faces CEO Probe Reports Ahead Of Earnings

MENAFN - Daily Forex) Nvidia's board said on Sunday it is opening an independent investigation into reports that chief executive Jensen Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The news lands with the stock at $186.64, about 22% below its record, and eight days before Nvidia reports earnings on 17 November.

For investors, the question isn't the headlines. It's whether the company could lose, or be distracted from, the founder who has run it for more than three decades the board said, and what it didn't

A committee of independent directors, working with outside counsel, will oversee the review. The board said it has no reason to believe that national security or company secrets were compromised, and that it "prioritizes U.S. national and economic security." A spokesperson said Huang "fully supports the review" and plans to keep leading the company.

The probe follows a New York Times report last month that US authorities were investigating a Chinese businesswoman, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that reportedly bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips over two years. US officials reportedly believe she worked for China's Ministry of State Security. China called the allegations "groundless speculation." Huang has admitted to a personal relationship and apologized to employees, writing: "There is no excuse for what I did."How similar cases moved the stock

24/7 Wall St. looked at four past cases where a board dealt with its CEO's conduct. In the three where the CEO left, Intel in 2018, McDonald's in 2019 and Wynn Resorts in 2018, the stock fell 5.1% on average on the first day and was lower six months later. In the fourth, Apple in 2006, the board stood by Steve Jobs and the stock rose 49% over six months.

No timetable. The board didn't say when the review will finish, so the question can hang over the stock for weeks. China is the sensitive part. Any finding that touches chip sales into China could bring export scrutiny, not just a governance headline. Earnings come first. On 17 November, analysts will ask about the probe as much as about data-centre demand, which was already under pressure after last week's sell-off.

So far, Nvidia's board is on the Apple path: it has publicly expressed confidence in Huang. Asian markets also took the news calmly on Monday, with Taiwan's TSMC up 5.6%.The risk: a probe with no end dateWhat to watch this week

Monday's open is the first test. A drop near the 5% average of past CEO cases would mean investors are pricing a leadership change. A small move would say they trust the board's statement. After that, any update on the committee's timeline, and Huang's appearance on the earnings call, matter most.

The board has bought time with a clear statement. The stock will decide how much patience investors have left.

Sources: CBS News (8 Nov), citing Nvidia's board statement and The New York Times; 24/7 Wall St. (8 Nov); AP (9 Nov).