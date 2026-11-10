Tomtom Joins CIMILOGIC To Strengthen Civil-Military Logistics Resilience In The Netherlands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AMSTERDAM, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2 ), the specialist in mapping and location technology, today announced its participation in the TKI Dinalog CIMILOGIC project, a Dutch public-private research initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, to explore how military movements and civilian logistics can better share transport infrastructure and capacity.

The CIMILOGIC project is focused on making civil and military logistics work better together. It is led by TNO in collaboration with the Dutch Ministry of Defense, TU Delft, Rijkswaterstaat and partners from the technology, logistics and transport sectors. The project aims to develop and validate an integrated approach to meeting military strategic relocation requirements while maintaining the resilience of civilian logistics systems. This is especially important when civilian logistics capacity and infrastructure are used to support military operations and mobility. Leveraging TomTom's mapping, routing, traffic and location services, the research will explore how location technology can contribute to assessing civil-military logistics scenarios while supporting the continuity of civilian logistics.

As military readiness places additional demands on transport capacity and infrastructure, CIMILOGIC uses operational scenarios to identify potential bottlenecks and assess their impact on military movements, civilian supply chains and infrastructure. The project aims to turn those insights into resilience indicators and a simulation and assessment prototype, helping stakeholders explore logistics, routing, data-sharing and capacity options before they are put into practice.

Leveraging TomTom's mapping, routing, traffic and location services, CIMILOGIC will explore how military movements can be planned more effectively while protecting the continuity of civilian logistics. The project brings these capabilities together with operational scenarios and expertise from defense, government, research and industry to identify potential bottlenecks and explore better approaches to routing, data sharing and transport capacity. The resulting insights are intended to support organizations responsible for military mobility, transport infrastructure, civilian freight and supply chains.

“Military mobility depends not only on physical infrastructure, but also on the location intelligence needed to understand and use that infrastructure effectively,” said Benoit Joly, SVP for Sales, TomTom.“Through CIMILOGIC, we're bringing TomTom's mapping, traffic and routing expertise together with defense, academic and logistics knowledge to explore how shared infrastructure can support military readiness while maintaining the resilience of the civilian supply chains that rely on it.”

About TomTom:

Billions of data points. Millions of sources. Thousands of communities.

We are the mapmaker bringing it all together to build the world's smartest map. We provide location data and technology to drivers, carmakers, businesses and developers. Our application-ready maps, routing, real-time traffic, APIs and SDKs empower the dreamers and doers to move our world forward.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with 3,300 employees around the globe, TomTom has been shaping the future of mobility for over 30 years.

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