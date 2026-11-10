60,000 Doors In Three Years: Kosper Doors Clears Canada Market Test, Opens U.S. Push

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kosper Doors, a garage-door manufacturer headquartered in Austin, said it has completed about 60,000 installations in Canada over the past three years through three regional dealers and is launching U.S. operations. The installation figures were provided by the company.

Large-scale validation in the Canadian market

Kosper said the Canadian projects covered residential and commercial buildings from British Columbia to Ontario, providing a broad test under varied climate and building conditions. Canada's cold winters and summer temperature swings test insulation, sealing and material stability, the company said.

The three dealers have complementary territories: StarPro covers Alberta and British Columbia, including Edmonton and Calgary; SKAZ focuses on London, Ontario, and nearby residential markets; and Danny Garage Doors serves Toronto-area renovation and repair customers.









Kosper cited several Canadian projects. In Edmonton, StarPro installed commercial overhead doors with standard lift, cable-break protection and infrared safety sensors at a warehouse. The company said the doors operated smoothly after two years of high-frequency use without deformation or coating peeling.

In Toronto, Danny Garage Doors replaced a 15-year-old door with a short-panel model from Kosper's Classic series, along with a new opener and track alignment, after a facade renovation. In another Toronto renovation, Kosper said the team removed an old door and completed installation and testing in half a day.

Full-scenario coverage from residential to industrial

Kosper's residential lineup includes eight series: Timberline, Woodland, Savannah, Estate, Modern Line, Craftsman, Classic and Reflections. The company said its residential doors have R-values from 14.04 to 17.58, panel thicknesses of 1-5/8 inches and 2 inches, and steel options in 29-, 28-, 27- and 26-gauge cold-rolled galvanized or aluminum-zinc coated steel. The doors use a four-layer coating system and can be configured with five to six panel colors, eight window designs, four glass appearances and four glass materials.

Its industrial line offers five series and more than 50 models, with standard, vertical and high-lift installation options and five panel systems, including 40-mm anti-pinch panels, 40/50/80-mm insulated thermal-break panels and 50+105-mm self-supporting panels. Safety features include cable-break protection, spring-break protection, infrared sensors and safety airbags.









The full-view aluminum line uses electrochemically treated aluminum profiles with powder-coated finishes and offers polycarbonate, insulating tempered glass and laminated tempered glass options. Kosper said corrugated external ribs improve flexural strength, and adjustable rear glass stops accommodate different glass thicknesses.

Kosper said the Canadian experience has validated both its products and its regional dealer-plus-service-network model as it enters what it describes as the world's largest garage door market.

About KosperDoors

Kosper Doors is a garage-door brand headquartered in Austin, Texas. It specializes in residential garage doors, industrial overhead doors and full-view aluminum doors. Its products include eight residential series, five industrial door series and a complete hardware accessory system. More information is available at .

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CONTACT: Company: Kosper Limited Contact Person: Zhizhen Qin E-mail:... Phone: 347-688-1090 Country: USA Website: