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Exploring Production Processes, EPA and DHA Concentrations, and Nutritional Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhejiang, China, November 2026 - China's omega-3 ingredient industry continues to develop as international dietary supplement brands, nutraceutical manufacturers and functional food producers seek reliable sources of high-concentration fish oil ingredients. With increasing attention to EPA and DHA content, product consistency, refining technology and batch traceability, High-Concentration Omega-3 Fish Oil Concentrate has become an important raw material in the global nutritional ingredients supply chain.Against this background, this industry review introduces five China-based companies associated with the omega-3 and nutritional ingredients supply chain: Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd., Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd., Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Twin-Horse Bioengineering Co., Ltd. and Fujian Coland Marine Bioengineering Co., Ltd. The review considers their business relevance, publicly available product information, manufacturing activities and potential applications for international buyers.Among these companies, Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. has a particularly well-documented food-grade EPA and DHA concentrate portfolio, including a published product grade matrix and disclosed processing capacity. The other companies represent different segments of China's broader omega-3, marine ingredients and nutritional health product industries, providing additional perspectives on the domestic supply chain.Industry Context and Demand SignalsHigh-concentration omega-3 fish oil concentrate is a refined marine-derived ingredient containing concentrated levels of EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid). Alongside ALA (alpha-linolenic acid), these are the three main omega-3 fatty acids. Commercial concentrates are commonly supplied in ethyl ester (EE) form, although triglyceride-based products are also available in the market.According to Global Market Insights, the global fish oil concentration and refinement market was valued at approximately USD 2.6 billion in 2025, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2026 to 2035. Separately, Grand View Research estimated the global omega-3 supplements market at USD 8.3 billion in 2025 and USD 9.1 billion in 2026. The latter represents finished supplements rather than bulk concentrate, but provides additional context for downstream demand.For ingredient manufacturers, product concentration and formulation flexibility are increasingly important. Buyers may require an EPA DHA Fish Oil Concentrate with a balanced ratio, a High-Purity EPA Fish Oil grade for EPA-focused formulations, or a High-Purity DHA Fish Oil grade for DHA-oriented applications. These different requirements influence the choice of refining process, product specification and final formulation.The Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s (GOED) has also published industry guidance on expressing EPA, DHA and total omega-3 content in oils. For international buyers, comparing the analytical basis of different product specifications is therefore an important part of supplier qualification.Industry Review and Evaluation CriteriaThe five companies are reviewed according to their relevance to omega-3 and nutritional ingredient manufacturing, publicly available product information, disclosed manufacturing activities, technical and quality documentation, customization capabilities and international business orientation.This article is an editorial industry review rather than an official certification, market-share ranking or independently conducted laboratory comparison. The companies are introduced according to their respective business characteristics and publicly available information. Where specific technical details are not publicly available, they are not assumed. Buyers should request current specifications, batch certificates of analysis and relevant compliance documents before making purchasing decisions.Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. (norbidar)Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd., operating under the brand norbidar, is a manufacturer of food-grade omega-3 fish oil concentrates based in Shengzhou, Shaoxing, Zhejiang, China. Established in 2018, the company has developed a product portfolio focused on EPA and DHA ethyl ester concentrates for international nutritional ingredient buyers.The company reports approximately 200 employees, including 25 engineers. Its manufacturing site covers approximately 72,000 square meters, including 33,000 square meters of building area. Norbidar also reports an annual fish oil input processing capacity of 10,000 metric tons. This figure refers to raw material input processing capacity rather than finished-product output. According to company information, approximately 70% of its output is export-oriented, reflecting its focus on international B2B ingredient supply.Product Portfolio and EPA/DHA Concentration GradesNorbidar's main portfolio includes Ethyl Ester Fish Oil and EE Omega-3 Concentrate products, with blended EPA and DHA profiles as well as EPA-rich and DHA-rich concentrate options. Its published product information identifies a combined EPA and DHA concentration range of approximately 65% to 88%.Its blended EE product matrix includes 3624 EE, 4030 EE, 5020 EE, 5025 EE and 5030 EE. The nominal specifications are as follows:. 3624 EE: 36% EPA and 24% DHA, with 60% combined EPA and DHA.. 4030 EE Fish Oil: 40% EPA and 30% DHA, with 70% combined content.. 5020 EE Fish Oil: 50% EPA and 20% DHA, with 70% combined content.. 5025 EE Fish Oil: 50% EPA and 25% DHA, with 75% combined content.. 5030 EE Fish Oil: 50% EPA and 30% DHA, with 80% combined content.In addition to balanced blends, the company publishes EPA-rich and DHA-rich EE concentrate series. Its product information identifies 7000 EE, 8000 EE and 8500 EE grades within these high-concentration product families. These provide options for buyers searching for EPA-Rich Fish Oil Concentrate, DHA-Rich Fish Oil Concentrate and higher-concentration ingredients, including 80% EPA Fish Oil and 85% EPA Fish Oil grades, subject to the specific product's analytical specification.For DHA-focused formulations, the company's DHA-rich range also provides a product direction for buyers evaluating 70% DHA Fish Oil and 80% DHA Fish Oil options. The final EPA or DHA content should always be confirmed through the current grade specification and batch certificate of analysis rather than inferred from a model name alone.Processing Technology and CustomizationNorbidar states that its manufacturing process is supported by a proprietary NBD multi-stage continuous distillation process. This technology is intended to support the concentration and separation of omega-3 fatty acids in its food-grade EE product portfolio.The company also offers discussions on customized EPA and DHA profiles according to customer formulation requirements. For buyers seeking Custom EPA DHA Ratio Fish Oil, this flexibility can be relevant when developing different softgel specifications, nutritional supplement formulations or functional food ingredients.Its product applications include Omega-3 Raw Material for Softgels, Omega-3 Ingredient for Dietary Supplements and Omega-3 Ingredient for Functional Foods. The suitability of each grade depends on the intended formulation, processing conditions and destination-market requirements.The company also highlights batch-level analytical testing and traceability documentation as part of its quality management approach. Buyers should review the current certificates, their validity and applicable product or facility scopes when evaluating a potential supply agreement.For international buyers, Norbidar's principal advantage is the level of product information available for initial evaluation. Its grade matrix, stated concentration profiles and disclosed processing capacity provide a useful starting point for comparing high-concentration omega-3 ingredients. These disclosures do not replace sample testing or contractual specification review, but they can help shorten the initial supplier-screening process.Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd.Sinomega Biotech Engineering Co., Ltd. is a China-based manufacturer and supplier of omega-3 marine fatty acids and fish oil, located in Zhoushan, Zhejiang Province, an established marine industry center with a strong seafood processing and fishing industry background. According to its company profile, Sinomega is associated with Zhejiang Industrial Group and a joint venture background involving Japan's Maruha Nichiro. Its business focuses on marine-derived omega-3 ingredients, supported by processing facilities, technical expertise and research and development activities. Its direct involvement in the marine fatty acid and fish oil ingredient sector makes it relevant to international buyers looking for EPA DHA Fish Oil Concentrate and other omega-3 raw materials. Product-specific concentration ranges, EE or triglyceride forms, certification scopes and current production capacities should be confirmed through its latest catalogue and technical documentation.Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd.Weihai Baihe Biology Technological Co., Ltd. is a nutritional and health food manufacturer based in Shandong Province, China. Established in 2005 according to its industry association profile, the company focuses on the research, development, production and sales of nutritional supplements and health foods. Its product formats include softgels, hard capsules, tablets, powders, granules and oral liquids, serving international supplement brands seeking contract manufacturing and finished-product development services. The company also reports quality management and manufacturing credentials covering areas such as GMP, HACCP, BRC and ISO-related systems, alongside international market activities. For buyers developing Omega-3 Ingredient for Dietary Supplements or Omega-3 Raw Material for Softgels, Baihe is more appropriately considered from the perspective of downstream formulation and finished supplement manufacturing rather than as a verified bulk EPA/DHA concentrate producer.Hangzhou Twin-Horse Bioengineering Co., Ltd.Hangzhou Twin-Horse Bioengineering Co., Ltd., also known as Hangzhou Twin Horse Biotechnology Co., Ltd. in its published English materials, is a biotechnology company based in Zhejiang Province. Established in 1999, the company focuses on research, production and sales in the red yeast rice and functional health food sectors. Its publicly disclosed business covers red yeast rice raw materials, health food products and related biological fermentation applications. The company also highlights research and development cooperation and quality management certifications, including ISO-related, Kosher and Halal systems. Although its core business is not publicly established as high-concentration fish oil manufacturing, Twin-Horse represents a related segment of China's broader nutritional ingredients and functional food industry. Its profile is therefore relevant to buyers researching complementary nutritional ingredient manufacturers and potential product development partners.Fujian Coland Marine Bioengineering Co., Ltd.Fujian Coland Marine Bioengineering Co., Ltd. is a China-based marine bioengineering company located in Fujian Province. Publicly available company and technical records identify the business with fish oil processing, refining and concentration activities, making it directly relevant to the marine oil ingredient supply chain. Its processing background is supported by publicly accessible technical records. A MarinTrust certificate appendix identifies the company as a fish oil processing site, while earlier certification documentation describes fish oil refining and concentration activities. The company has also been identified in technical research involving fish oil ethyl esters supplied for EPA and DHA purification studies. These records provide a useful basis for understanding its position in the fish oil processing segment, although the current validity and precise scope of any certification should be checked directly. For buyers evaluating suppliers with fish oil refining and processing experience, Coland is worth considering, with its current product grades, concentration range, manufacturing capacity and export arrangements to be confirmed directly.Industry Perspectives: Key Considerations for International BuyersThe five company profiles illustrate different capabilities across China's broader omega-3 and nutritional ingredients supply chain. Norbidar provides a clearly disclosed food-grade EPA and DHA EE concentrate portfolio. Sinomega has a direct focus on marine omega-3 fatty acids and fish oil. Coland has documented fish oil refining and concentration activities. Baihe is positioned in downstream supplement manufacturing, while Twin-Horse focuses on red yeast rice and functional health food products.For buyers specifically sourcing high-concentration omega-3 fish oil concentrate, the distinction between a bulk ingredient manufacturer, a fish oil processor and a finished supplement contract manufacturer is important. These business categories may participate in the same supply chain, but they do not necessarily provide the same products or services.Before confirming a supplier, buyers should review several important factors. EPA and DHA content should be separately specified, with the analytical basis clearly identified. The chemical form should be confirmed, including ethyl ester and triglyceride forms. Product specifications should include relevant oxidation, contaminant and stability parameters. Batch certificates of analysis should match the exact grade being purchased. Packaging, storage conditions and transportation arrangements should be suitable for the intended product, while destination-market regulatory and labeling requirements should be confirmed before shipment.A supplier's suitability should ultimately be determined by its current technical documentation, sample performance and ability to meet the buyer's formulation and regulatory requirements, rather than by its inclusion in an editorial industry review alone.Outlook for 2026 and BeyondThe global omega-3 ingredient sector is expected to remain relevant as dietary supplement and functional food manufacturers continue to develop products with defined EPA and DHA profiles. Demand for concentrated ingredients is also encouraging suppliers to improve refining efficiency, product consistency and analytical transparency.For Chinese manufacturers, the opportunity extends beyond supplying standard fish oil grades. Greater product differentiation, flexible EPA and DHA ratios, reliable batch documentation and international quality management practices will play increasingly important roles in serving global ingredient buyers.Within this landscape, Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. stands out through its disclosed food-grade EE concentrate portfolio, product grade matrix and stated processing capacity. As international buyers continue to prioritize specification transparency and reliable sourcing, these capabilities provide a meaningful foundation for its development in the high-concentration omega-3 ingredient market.

Norbidar fish oil

Zhejiang Norbidar Biomedicine Co., Ltd. (norbidar)

+8657583122988 ext.

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Five Reputable High-Concentration Omega-3 Fish Oil Concentrate Manufacturers in China 2026 News Provided By Htnxt November 10, 2026, 06:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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