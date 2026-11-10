AUD/USD Signal 09/11: Loses Key Support
- Sell the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6775. Add a stop-loss at 0.6920. Timeline: 1-2 days.
- Buy the AUD/USD pair and set a take-profit at 0.6920. Add a stop-loss at 0.6775.
Traders also expect the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to raise interest rates at its final meeting of the year. Economists forecast a hike to 5%, which would be the sixth increase this year and make the RBA the most hawkish central bank in the world. At its last meeting, the bank raised rates, with officials citing excess demand in the economy.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAUD/USD Technical AnalysisThe daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair has been under pressure in the past few days, moving from a high of 0.7066 on October 9 to the current 0.6862. It has moved below the crucial support level of 0.6895, its lowest point on October 15.The pair has also dropped below the crucial support level of 0.6867, its lowest level on June 30. Moving below these levels was a sign that bears are prevailing. Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has continued falling. Therefore, the pair will likely continue falling, potentially to the oversold level of 6775Ready to trade our free Forex signals? Here are the best forex platforms in Australia to choose from.
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