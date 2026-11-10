USD/CAD Forecast 09/11: Dollar Rallies On Jobs Data (Video)
If the market were to rally from here, it's likely that we could go looking towards the 1.4250 level. A short-term pullback opens up the possibility of the 200-day EMA being tested. It is at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, which hangs out right around the 1.3950 level. You get paid to hang on to this pair, and I suspect you're going to get paid more soon.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, that's what the market will be watching. Nice candlestick on Friday, and look at each dip as a potential buying opportunity. If we break above the top of the candlestick, then I think that's the sign that momentum is picking up to the upsideThis is a market that continues to see a lot of carry trade possibilities, and as a result, this is a market that will attract a lot of buy-the-dip traders, and should continue to look at this market in that vein.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
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