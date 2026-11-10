USD/JPY Forecast 09/11: Dollar Eyes ¥159 Breakout (Video)
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan, which does have a meeting here fairly soon, may or may not hike rates. The latest one reiterated a 1.25% overnight rate. The Americans almost certainly will have to in December. I think that has got to be close to 100% certainty at this point. Before the announcement, it was something like 75%. This market will almost certainly be expecting the interest rate differential to widen, not shrink.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewWith this being the case, I like buying dips. I do think that eventually, if we can break above the ¥159 level, that is your signal to start getting long from a longer-term standpoint.For myself, I am building a position on dips. As long as we can stay above the crucial ¥156.50 level, I think this is a market that continues to see plenty of support underneath that people are willing to express. This is a market that I am only buying and not worrying about selling at this point in timeWant to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment