EUR/USD Forecast 09/11: Euro Eyes 1.1000 (Video)
The interest rate differential continues to put pressure here, but you also have to pay close attention to the energy situation in Europe, which could be rather dire this winter. We're already starting to see natural gas quadruple in price.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThe market rallying above the highs earlier this week could send it looking toward the 1.1350 level, but we need to clear that for me to even think about buying the euroRight now, this is a downtrend that makes a lot of sense, and I think it will continue going forward. Anytime we rally, I have an interest in shorting. I have no interest in buying, at least not until we can break above that 1.1350 level.Ready to trade our EUR/USD analysis and predictions? Here are the best European brokers to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment