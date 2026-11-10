USD/CHF Forex Signal 09/11: Dollar Eyes 0.8385 (Video)
- I am buying this pair on a break of the 50 Day EMA, essentially the 0.8220 level, with a stop at 0.81, and a target of 0.8385 above. The U.S. dollar rose quickly against the Swiss franc on Friday, as the interest rate differential got some reassurance due to the employment numbers in the U.S. being so strong.
The U.S. dollar, of course, is backed by the Federal Reserve, which, seeing more employment out there, is likely to lead to more spending and therefore more inflation. The U.S. economy shows no signs of slowing down. Therefore, we find ourselves going into the weekend testing the bottom of the previous consolidation area.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewFor me, this is a pair that is quite simple. If it breaks above the 50-day EMA, which ostensibly is taking out the high of the trading session on Friday, I think we have more momentum. We will just have to wait and see, but real rates are still positive in America, not so much in Switzerland. Over time, that tends to favor a currency.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment