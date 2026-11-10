AUD/JPY Forex Signal 10/11: Bulls Eye ¥110.70 (Video)
- I am buying at 109.50, with a stop at the 108.90 level, and a target of 110.70 above. The Australian dollar has been slightly bullish on Monday against the Japanese yen, as the interest rate differential continues to favor the upside.
While not necessarily my first currency that I would pick against the Japanese yen. It does set up for a nice little range-bound trade here, and that's essentially why I'm covering it today. It is at an area, by all means, looking very much oversold, and we did see a little bit of a bounce back on Friday.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, at this point in time, on a break above the Friday candlestick, which is essentially ¥109.50, I'm willing to buy this and take advantage of both the interest rate differential getting paid at the end of every day, and then just the simple market-memory type of playIf we were to break down below the bottom of the candlestick from Friday, that could open up further selling, and I suspect you would probably see a Japanese yen move across the board where it's strengthening against multiple other currencies, probably not just this one. Nonetheless, I think this is an area of interest. It's a low-risk, reasonable-reward type of setup. Nice little range-bound trade.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with .
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