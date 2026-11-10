USD/CAD Forecast 10/11: Dollar Strength Builds (Video)
It is worth noting that the momentum from Friday seems to be accelerating again. As a result, I have no interest in shorting this pair. Furthermore, the interest rate differential continues to favor the United States, and it is likely that the Federal Reserve will have to hike rates in December, with the Fed Tool suggesting a roughly 90% probability.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewSo, even though the Bank of Canada raised rates, the reality is we go right back to where we were several months ago, and I think that will be the scenario here. I have no interest in shorting this pair. I have no interest whatsoever in shorting this pair and paying the swapIf I wanted to short the U.S. dollar, I would probably do it against the British pound. So, all things being equal, I like this pair to the upside, and I think it is probably only a matter of time before we test that recent high yet again.Ready trade our USD/CAD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best regulated forex brokers in Canada to check out.
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