GBP/USD Forecast 10/11: Pound Defies Dollar Strength (Video)
So, the slight interest rate differential favoring the United Kingdom continues to be a driver. In short, this is a situation where, if I wish to buy the U.S. dollar, I'm not going to, at least not against the British pound. I will buy it against other currencies such as the Canadian dollar, Swiss franc, and Japanese yen. The British pound is going to put up a bit of a fight, and that's not necessarily something I want to deal with.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewAt this point in time, I think the 1.35 level is a possible target. After that, you could be looking at the 1.3650 level. Ultimately, though, short-term pullbacks, I think, could offer buying opportunities, with the 1.32 level being a bit of a floorUltimately, I like this as a market that you look for value on dips. We sold off pretty drastically on Friday after the nonfarm payroll announcement in the United States, but all things being equal, I don't know that that changes things as much here as it might in some other currency pairs.Ready to trade our daily GBP/USD Forex forecast? Here's some of the best forex broker UK reviews to check out.
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