USD/CHF Forecast 10/11: Carry Trade Supports Dollar (Video)
Granted, you will have to be a bit patient. You'll have to realize that this is not a quick-moving pair, nor is it a market that is overly dynamic. I've got no interest in shorting. I'm not paying this swap.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewOf course, the fact that the Swiss National Bank is doing everything it can to keep rates at zero, while the Federal Reserve almost certainly will raise rates in December, to me is a perfect combination. Furthermore, beyond all of that, if there is in fact an energy crunch on the European continent over the winter, Switzerland is not immune from that eitherSo really, at this point in time, I think this is a market that could continue to grind to the upside and recover. A little bit of patience could go a long way here, but time should be on the side of the bullish, as the central banks certainly are.Ready to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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