USD/JPY Forecast 10/11: Dollar Holds Firm (Video)
Keep in mind that the Bank of Japan is a little hesitant to raise rates, while the Federal Reserve is almost certainly going to do so in December. With that being said, it would bring the interest rate differential back to where it was just a few months ago, which explains the consolidation and sideways work here.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think at this point in time, dips continue to be buying opportunities, and it is really difficult to imagine a scenario where you would want to short this pair. But if we were to break down below the ¥156 level, then we could see this market dropAll things being equal, though, I think carry traders are jumping back in here to take advantage of the overnight swap. Quite frankly, I think that is the way to play this market. Eventually, it will have to break. Suspiciously, I find that the market refuses to fall for any significant amount of time, so I do favor the upside, at least for the moment.Want to trade our USD/JPY forex analysis and predictions? Here's a list of forex brokers in Japan to check out.
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