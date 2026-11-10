MP: Magisterial Probe Ordered Into Katni Fire That Claimed Six Lives

MENAFN - IANS) Katni, Nov 10 (IANS) A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the fire that claimed six lives, including those of three children and a two-month-old infant, at a three-storey residential-cum-commercial building in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district on Diwali night.

Katni Collector Ashish Tiwari has constituted a four-member committee headed by Additional Collector Nilambar Mishra to investigate the cause of the fire, examine the circumstances leading to the tragedy and ascertain whether there was any negligence or lapse at any level.

The committee has been directed to submit its report within 30 days. The panel comprises Vijay Dhareve, Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), Vijayraghavgarh; Manish Parte, Chief Municipal Officer (CMO), Kaimore; and Jyoti Yadav, Assistant Engineer (Electrical Safety), Katni, according to an order issued on Monday night.

The committee will examine whether the building and the crockery and plastic goods shop operating on its ground floor complied with prescribed safety regulations. It will also assess the rescue and relief operations carried out by the police, revenue department and the fire services.

The panel will record statements of eyewitnesses, affected persons and other relevant individuals and examine departmental records, documents and available evidence.

It will specifically investigate whether any negligence or lapse occurred at any level and identify those responsible, if any. The final report will also recommend measures to prevent similar incidents.

The inquiry assumes significance amid questions over the preparedness of the local fire services, as four fire tenders deployed at the spot allegedly failed to bring the blaze under control despite several hours of firefighting.

The fire broke out on Diwali night (November 8) at the ground-floor shop owned by Puran Agrawal in Barhi town. The three-storey building housed a crockery and plastic goods shop on the ground floor and the family's residence on the upper floors.

The shop had been stocked with goods for the Diwali season, and the flames spread rapidly, trapping family members who were asleep upstairs.

Facing angry residents after the incident, Collector Tiwari apologised to the bereaved family and local residents, acknowledging that the administration could not save the six lives despite deploying four fire tenders.

"Despite four fire brigade vehicles being at the spot, the six lives could not be saved. I apologise for it. Despite the fire tenders and rescue teams being on the ground, due to some reasons, the lives could not be saved," the Collector had said on Monday.