Govt Wants To Cover Up Unbearable Suffering: Akhilesh Yadav On Delhi Pollution Data Row

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 10 (IANS) Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution, accusing it of concealing the truth regarding air quality statistics.

This came as North India continues to grapple with the alarming pollution levels.

In a post on X, Yadav said, "The corrupt BJP government sitting in Delhi wants to cover up the unbearable suffering caused by pollution with a blanket of false statistics. Ask those innocent children, the sick and the elderly who are fighting for their lives with every breath what the truth about pollution levels really is."

"The BJP was a liar, is a liar and will remain a liar," he added.

It is worth noting that the pollution levels in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 304 around 8.10 a.m., according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The reading marked a decline from Monday's peak level, recorded a day after Diwali celebrations. However, several monitoring stations across the national capital continued to report high pollution levels.

Delhi-NCR is unlikely to receive any immediate respite from pollution, as weather conditions are expected to remain largely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

Meanwhile, Stage III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remain in force following the Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) decision. Authorities have been directed to intensify pollution-control measures, strengthen enforcement and ensure compliance to prevent further deterioration.

The restrictions cover Delhi and the adjoining districts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. The emergency framework is implemented based on forecasts from the IMD and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), enabling preventive action before pollution levels reach the 'severe' category.

GRAP is a four-stage emergency mechanism coordinated by the CAQM, CPCB and state governments, with restrictions becoming progressively stricter as air quality worsens.