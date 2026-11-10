Trees Vital For Survival Of Animals, Birds And Insects, Says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has emphasised the importance of trees in maintaining an ecological balance, saying their role extends beyond human needs to sustaining animals, birds and insects, which are equally essential for the survival of life on planet Earth.

In his message on Govardhan Puja, Chouhan appealed to people to take up tree plantation on personal occasions such as birthdays, wedding anniversaries and festivals, saying individual efforts can contribute to environmental conservation.

"Let us all plant trees on this auspicious occasion and offer a precious gift to nature," he said talking to the press in Bhopal.

Chouhan described Govardhan Puja as a festival symbolising the protection and promotion of cattle wealth and nature.

He said the occasion reminds people of their responsibility towards the environment and the need to preserve natural resources.

The minister said the significance of worshipping nature should also be reflected in efforts to protect it and maintain a clean environment so that the Earth remains capable of supporting future generations.

He urged people to plant saplings on their own birthdays, their children's birthdays and wedding anniversaries, as well as in memory of their ancestors, making tree plantation a part of family and social celebrations.

Chouhan also referred to the initiative of 'Vriksh Mitra Parivar', which has resolved to conduct regular public campaigns for environmental protection. Under the initiative, special plantation drives will be organised every year on World Environment Day, Hariyali Amavasya and Govardhan Puja.

The minister said trees were necessary for all living beings and stressed that animals, birds and insects were an integral part of the natural system. Their survival and the preservation of nature were closely connected, he said.

Meanwhile, extending greetings on Govardhan Puja, Chouhan prayed to Lord Krishna for prosperity and happiness in every household and expressed hope that the festival would bring new energy and well-being into people's lives.