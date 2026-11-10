Saudi Forces Shoot Down 3 Houthi Missiles Aimed at Riyadh
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition shot down three missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at Saudi Arabia in a pre-dawn barrage on Tuesday, the alliance announced.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X that air defenses neutralized a ballistic missile and a cruise missile headed for the capital, Riyadh. A second ballistic missile, aimed at the kingdom’s south, was also destroyed, he said.
The interceptions followed a Monday strike on the Houthis’ infrastructure. Al-Maliki said coalition forces hit three facilities in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, that the group used to manufacture ballistic missile components, solid fuel and electronic systems.
Separately, an attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the western Medina region sparked a small fire earlier in the day, according to an Energy Ministry official. No casualties were reported, and pipeline operations continued without disruption. The official did not say who was responsible.
The flare-up underscores the ongoing hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on the US social media platform X that air defenses neutralized a ballistic missile and a cruise missile headed for the capital, Riyadh. A second ballistic missile, aimed at the kingdom’s south, was also destroyed, he said.
The interceptions followed a Monday strike on the Houthis’ infrastructure. Al-Maliki said coalition forces hit three facilities in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, that the group used to manufacture ballistic missile components, solid fuel and electronic systems.
Separately, an attack on Saudi Arabia’s East-West oil pipeline in the western Medina region sparked a small fire earlier in the day, according to an Energy Ministry official. No casualties were reported, and pipeline operations continued without disruption. The official did not say who was responsible.
The flare-up underscores the ongoing hostilities between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition, which backs Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
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