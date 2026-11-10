Nordson EFD Launches PICO Pμlse XP HV Jetting System To Meet Assembly Market Demand For Dispensing High-Viscosity Materi...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Nordson EFD,a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN ), today announced the launch of its PICO PμlseXP HV jetting system designed for extremely precise (XP) assembly applications utilizing high-viscosity (HV) materials like thick silicones, greases, and UV-cure adhesives. New formulations are rapidly entering the industrial marketplace due to evolutionary new product development across multiple industries including electronics, medical, and automotive. Nordson leveraged its core competencies and time-tested structural architecture to innovate the piezoelectric jetting system for non-contact precision dispensing of this emerging genre of viscous materials.

The PICO Pμlse XP HV jet valve is automation ready as it is compatible with the PICO® NexμsTM controller, offering a small footprint for plug-and-play integration within a connected Smart Factory. Nordson EFD is a leading OEM of precision fluid dispensers and automation solutions with worldwide offices, validation laboratories and technical support staff.

The PICO Pμlse XP HV jet valve applies deposits as small as 1 nanoliter at speeds up to 600Hz (deposits per second) with proper valve cooling, and up to 1000Hz bursts. This valve is an upgrade from the existing XP valve, engineered for higher jetting power and the ability to dispense higher-viscosity materials. Its expanded dispensing parameter range and specialized piezo actuator are engineered for long service life and reliable operation in demanding production environments. Watch this video to learn more.

Operator ease-of-use is a dominant factor in the jetting system's design, which features a tool-free latch that facilitates fluid and material changeouts in just seconds. Self-regulating calibration and continuous stroke target seeking functionality improve valve-to-valve repeatability and reduce variability by up to 80%, yielding tighter process windows for multi-valve setups.

“PICO Pμlse XP HV is an industry-essential jetting solution enabling engineers and machine integrators to jet dispense new viscous materials with confidence. The new jet valve is a seamless addition to our current high-precision dispensing portfolio and backed by Nordson's consultative approach to solving unique customer challenges,” states Claude Bergeron, Nordson EFD Product Line Manager.“Our in-house fluid process experts use this innovative technology in our validation laboratories worldwide to identify optimal dispensing configurations for unique semi-to-fully-automated assembly applications across the manufacturing spectrum.”

About Nordson EFD

Nordson EFD designs and manufactures precision fluid dispensing systems for benchtop and automated assembly lines. By enabling manufacturers to accurately apply the same amount of assembly fluid to every part, every time, EFD helps customers improve process control and throughput. In addition to producing high-quality fluid packaging syringe and cartridge systems, the company is also a leading formulator of specialty solder pastes for dispensing and printing applications. Nordson EFD is at the forefront of introducing Industry 4.0 efficiencies to the marketplace, adding a new level of control and connectivity to its micro-dispensing solutions. Serving a wide variety of industries for more than 60 years, Nordson EFD has worldwide offices, application laboratories and technical support staff. To learn more, visit nordsonefd and follow us at linkedin/company/nordson-efd.

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