Datavault AI And Biochar Now Combine Insured Carbon Removal Credits With Patented Tokenization Technology

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) --(“Datavault” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DVLT), today announced a global strategic collaboration with Biochar Now to expand the distribution of verified, insured carbon removal credits through Datavault's patented tokenization technology and global marketing and distribution capabilities. The partnership is designed to connect Biochar Now's carbon removal credits with a broader network of buyers while strengthening transparency, traceability and accountability in the carbon markets.

Under the agreement, Datavault AI will provide access to its carbon credit tokenization technology, including U.S. Patent No. 12,443,977 and related pending applications. It will also support worldwide demand generation, buyer development, marketing and distribution of eligible Biochar Now carbon credits, while also pursuing listings with existing and future partner exchange platforms. Biochar Now will pay Datavault AI for its technology and services; specific financial terms were not disclosed.

The collaboration brings together two complementary strengths: Biochar Now's physical carbon removal, third-party verification and carbon-credit insurance program, and Datavault AI's tokenization technology, data exchange and distribution capabilities. Together, the companies aim to make carbon removal credits more accessible to buyers while strengthening documentation of their authenticity, ownership and retirement.

Eligible credits are third-party verified and tracked in Biochar Now's proprietary Insured Carbon system. Biochar Now's insurance-based program operates in place of a traditional registry. Qualifying credits are insured through a captive insurance company owned by Biochar Now, subject to policy terms, limits and exclusions.

“This partnership reflects our focus on turning Datavault's technology and intellectual property into meaningful commercial opportunities,” said Teri Gallo, Chief Operating Officer of Datavault.“We are prioritizing partnerships that leverage our existing capabilities, expand our market reach and establish new pathways for revenue growth.”

"We believe the message from voters is that the world doesn't want more delay in dealing with climate change. It needs real carbon removal, real accountability and a better way to connect credible carbon removal credits with buyers," said James Gaspard, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Biochar Now. "We have spent years developing our patented production technology, independent verification processes and insured carbon-credit program. Partnering with Datavault allows us to build demand for our credits and create a pathway for our technology licensees to reach in-market buyers. We believe this combination can help set a higher standard for carbon-credit quality and transparency."

Creating a channel for Biochar Now licensees

The agreement is designed to extend beyond Biochar Now's own carbon removal production. Through an onboarding framework, qualifying projects operated by Biochar Now technology licensees may be brought into the partnership, subject to verification, insurance and onboarding requirements. No licensee projects have been accepted as of the date of this release, although discussions are underway, with Biochar Now referring licensees to Datavault.

For Biochar Now, this framework creates an opportunity to extend the reach of its patented technology while helping licensees bring qualifying insured carbon credits to a broader global buyer base.

Connecting environmental data

The partnership also includes opportunities to make Biochar Now's authorized first-party environmental and carbon-credit data available through Datavault AI's Information Data Exchange (IDE). Biochar Now will also have access to Datavault's DataValue and DataScore capabilities for that data. The data initiative is intended to connect physical carbon removal with reliable, traceable information in carbon markets and biochar production.

"James and I worked closely to bring this agreement together, and he has built an innovative model to address challenges in the carbon credit market," said Teri Gallo, Chief Operating Officer of Datavault. "Biochar Now combines physical carbon removal, third-party verification and insurance for qualifying credits. Our role is to help bring that to buyers through platform distribution, demand generation and marketing, while applying our technology to strengthen transparency, traceability and protection against fraudulent or duplicate claims. We believe the combination of carbon removal, insurance protection and digital accountability can help make carbon credits more accessible to buyers."

Advancing a more credible and accessible carbon market

The Biochar Now and Datavault partnership is designed to address both sides of the carbon-credit market: the need for documented carbon removal and the need for infrastructure to connect those credits with demand. By combining physical carbon removal, insurance for qualifying credits, digital traceability, commercial distribution and a licensee framework, the companies intend to create new opportunities for Biochar Now and its partners while supporting greater accountability and transparency for carbon-credit purchasers.

"Our objective is clear: to bring verified carbon removal to more buyers around the world, supported by stronger documentation and digital accountability," said Gaspard. "This partnership is about more than selling carbon credits. It's about building trust in the market and creating new opportunities for our technology licensees."

The parties have also agreed to evaluate other strategic projects together, including one in the western United States that is actively being discussed.

About Biochar Now

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Colorado, Biochar Now, LLC is a pioneer in patented biochar production technology and carbon removal solutions. The company transforms biomass into stable, carbon-rich biochar for agricultural, environmental and industrial applications. Its carbon-credit program combines physical carbon removal, third-party verification, supporting documentation and insurance protection for qualifying credits. Through its production capabilities and technology licensing model, Biochar Now is working to expand access to carbon removal solutions worldwide.

About Datavault AI

Datavault AI Inc. (Nasdaq: DVLT) verifies, values and tokenizes data and real-world assets for organizations and people. Its exchanges bring those assets to market. Through its media, acoustic and live-event technologies and services, the Company powers how organizations reach and engage customers across business and consumer channels. Its technologies are protected by a portfolio of issued patents, which the Company makes available through licensing. Learn more at .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. (“Datavault AI,” the“Company,”“us,”“our,” or“we”) and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as“may,”“might,”“will,”“shall,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“target,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“potential,”“goal,”“objective,”“seeks,”“likely” or“continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events, the anticipated benefits, scope and global reach of the partnership with Biochar Now; the expected tokenization of eligible Biochar Now carbon credits, including the expected correspondence of each token to one carbon credit; the intended ability of token retirement and registry controls to help prevent double counting and fraudulent claims; Datavault AI's planned buyer development, demand generation, marketing and distribution activities; the expected onboarding of qualifying projects operated by Biochar Now technology licensees; the terms and expected performance of the parties under the agreement; the potential revenue or other benefits to Datavault AI from the partnership; Datavault AI's leadership transition and the Board's ongoing evaluation of its organizational structure, strategic priorities and business lines; the timing of Datavault AI's periodic filings with the SEC; and potential data analysis and commercialization opportunities for Biochar Now environmental and carbon-credit data through the Information Data Exchange, are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: the parties' ability to successfully implement the partnership and onboard eligible carbon credits and licensee projects; market demand for tokenized carbon removal credits; the availability, scope and effectiveness of carbon-credit verification and insurance arrangements maintained by Biochar Now or its licensees; the ability of tokenization, retirement and registry controls to prevent double counting or fraudulent claims; the availability of agreed data rights and permissions for environmental and carbon-credit data; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets and voluntary carbon markets; risks associated with technological development and integration; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; the risk that the parties do not complete or perform the partnership as anticipated, or that it does not generate meaningful revenue for Datavault AI; Biochar Now's and its licensees' ability to produce, verify and insure carbon credits; the performance of third-party exchanges, registries and distribution partners; the risk that tokenized carbon credits or related transactions become subject to securities, commodities or other regulatory requirements; risks associated with changes in Datavault AI's executive leadership and Board composition, including any disputes, claims or litigation relating to the removal or departure of former officers or employees; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at , and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

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